Son Shot Mom's Boyfriend Dead After Catching Couple 'Hooking Up' In Driveway: Affidavit

Dylan Don Lang, 24, of Mineral Point, is charged with Felony Criminal Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Ebensburg and court records.

Troopers were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, to a residence on the 100 block of Heritage Lane in Jackson Township, Cambria County, for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Robert Edward Hagen Jr. dead in the driver’s seat of a silver Chevrolet pickup truck, police said. His pants were around his ankles, and he had a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

According to the criminal affidavit, Hagen had been dating Lang’s mother, Angela Langham, and the two had gone out drinking at the Castle Pub in Ebensburg earlier that night. After returning to her home — where Lang also lived with other relatives — Hagen and Langham reportedly remained in his truck, where they began engaging in sexual activity.

Lang allegedly came outside, yelling for Hagen “to get off her.” Witnesses told police he tried to stick a Glock 19 9mm handgun through the driver’s window, but when it wouldn’t fit, he smashed the rear window and fired twice, hitting Hagen in the chest.

Lang’s mother screamed, “You shot him!” as Hagen tried to back his truck out of the driveway before it rolled into the yard, investigators wrote.

Lang then called 911, reportedly saying, “I just shot someone in my driveway,” before adding, “I f---ed up! He was out here f---ing my mother in my own f---ing driveway.”

Troopers said Lang confessed that Hagen had been “hooking up” with his mother for several days and admitted he “went out of control.”

Police recovered two shell casings at the scene and seized the handgun from Lang’s bedroom. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Cambria County Prison without bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi on Monday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m., according to the docket.

