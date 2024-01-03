Somewhere In The Swamps Of East Rutherford: Garfield Vehicle Thief Crashes, Bails

No injuries were reported.

East Rutherford police had help establishing a perimeter after the thief was last seen near the Hilton off the eastbound Route 3 service road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Among those responding were fellow officers from Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, as well as New Jersey State Police.

A sheriff's K-9 unit searched the area while police from the borough and Lyndhurst also sent up drones.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify and/or locate the thief is asked to call East Rutherford police: (201) 438-0165.

