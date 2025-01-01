Partly Cloudy 50°

SHARE

Someone's Starting 2025 $1 Million Richer! Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NJ

Who needs fireworks when you’re holding a million-dollar ticket?

New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve

 Photo Credit: oleksandrPidvalnyi Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A lucky New Jersey lottery player is kicking off the new year in style after hitting the $1 million second-tier prize in the Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 Mega Millions New Year’s Eve drawing. Two other second-tier prizewinning tickets were sold in Minnesota and Florida.

The ticket matched five of the winning numbers but missed the Mega Ball, just one step away from the jackpot.

The winning numbers? 13, 22, 27, 29, and 35. The Mega Ball drawn was 1, with a Megaplier of 2X.

Lottery officials have not yet revealed where the ticket was sold.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE