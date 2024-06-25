SoHo Slaying: Popular Bayonne Sneaker Reseller 'Upscale Cracc' Victim Of Cold-Blooded Killing

Complex Sneakers identified Javier Osorio-Mejia, aka "Upscale Cracc," as the victim of the early-morning SoHo killing.

The NYPD said only that the victim was found having suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh at 41 Greene St., around 5:15 a.m. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Detectives tell abc7 that the incident was the result of a robbery gone bad. Osorio-Mejia was likely driving through SoHo while en route to Bayonne, when he interacted with the men who killed him, the outlet said.

The cold-blood killing left the victim's followers and loved ones stunned.

"Way more than just a drip gawd," one mourner said. "Way more than the plugs plug. Cracc you was a legend for making it and staying u.

" Did a lot for the kid and so many of us. Wish I coulda did more for you. When I think of ny I think of upscale. You motivated me bro. You motivated ya people. So sad bro. Ima miss you slime🤞🏽."

"Sad day for the sneaker world!" SheikhsCloset added. "RIP king appreciate you always for always locking in and checking in 🤞🏾❤️‍🔥"

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

