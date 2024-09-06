Overcast 76°

SHARE

Social Media Threat Prompts Shelter In Place For Paramus High School, Police Say

Paramus High School was sheltering in place following a threat made on social media on Friday, Sept. 6, police said.

Paramus High School.

Paramus High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

School administration called police around 2 p.m. reporting the threat made by a student, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. 

While the threat was unsubstantiated, officers remained at the school during dismissal, where students were released in stages for their safety, the chief said.

The threat comes days after two teachers and two students were shot and killed at a high school in Georgia, the shooter identified as 14-year-old student Colt Gray.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE