Social Media Threat Prompts Shelter In Place For Paramus High School, Police Say

School administration called police around 2 p.m. reporting the threat made by a student, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

While the threat was unsubstantiated, officers remained at the school during dismissal, where students were released in stages for their safety, the chief said.

The threat comes days after two teachers and two students were shot and killed at a high school in Georgia, the shooter identified as 14-year-old student Colt Gray.

