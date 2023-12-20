Soccer Brawl: 25 Players Involved, Police, Ambulances From Various Bergen Towns Response

Officers from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood and Wyckoff joined their borough colleagues after up to 25 players came to blows at the indoor field on Hopper Avenue around 11 p.m. Dec. 19, Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Several of the participants had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by members of BLS units from Waldwick, Allendale and the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the lieutenant said.

A 44-year-old Spring Valley resident was charged with simple assault and released on a summons following a police investigation, Seifert said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.