'So F—ing Sorry:' Rapper Doja Cat Apologizes For NJ Concert But No One Really Knows Why

The "Paint the Town Red" and "Say So" singer apologized to fans for her Thursday, Nov. 30 show at the Prudential Center in Newark.

"I'm so (expletive) sorry New Jersey," Doja Cat wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. "I don't know what the (expletive) that was. I'm really not happy with my energy tonight."

Fans don't see what was so bad about the show, though.

Some Redditors suspect it had to do with a mistake she made at the end of her performance (click here for video).

"Awww, this was cute," a fan commented. "It's not like she was so out of it she didn't immediately register her mistake."

Doja at one point swore at her crew for not turning fans on "Agora Hills."

Doja Cat performed 24 songs at the show. She will hopefully have more energy when she performs in Boston on Saturday, Dec 2.

