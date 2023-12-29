Snow Showers Could Close Out 2023 In Some Parts Of NJ, Mostly Dry Elsewhere: NWS

New Year's Eve could come with snow (just a dusting of it) in parts of New Jersey, the National Weather Service says.

The week will close out with sunny skies and temps near 50 on Friday, Dec. 29, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will drop to around 45 on Saturday, Dec. 30, and slightly lower Sunday, Dec. 31. Sunday evening will hit a low of 30 degrees, and will come with some precipitation, the NWS says.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers is being forecast for Warren and Sussex counties, but other northwestern towns in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris counties will be getting rain, if anything, the weather service says.

Bergen, Passaic, Union, Essex, and Hudson counties will likely see a mild and dry New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day will be partly sunny with temps in the mid-40s.

