Snow Predictions Increase From National Weather Service For Parts Of NJ, PA (Timing)

HOW MUCH SNOW?

Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in Sussex, Morris, Passaic, and Warren counties, and even a small portion of northwestern Bergen County, beginning Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6, the NWS' latest weather map shows.

Twelve inches could also fall in the Pocono mountains. The Reading and Allentown areas will get between four and six inches, while greater Philadelphia will likely see only an inch or so.

The rest of North Jersey will see between one and four inches, while the Jersey Shore will see rain.

New Jersey meteorologist Joe Cioffi says NWS' predictions may be "on the high side all the way around." Warm air moving into the region and a "quick burst of heavy snow at the onset that cools the lower atmosphere down and creates a quick surprise" are both "variables here that need to be watched."

WHEN WILL PRECIPITATION START?

Snowfall in North Jersey is expected to begin between 3 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Cioffi said precipitation will arrive southwest to northeast.

In the areas expected to get the most snow, precipitation will continue overnight and last into Sunday morning, Jan. 7. However, snow will change to rain in most areas by late Saturday, the NWS says.

Forecasters are still monitoring a heavy rain storm expected to hammer the area mid-week next week.

Click here for more from Joe Cioffi.

