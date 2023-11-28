Fair 34°

Snow Flurries Possible This Evening In Parts Of North Jersey

Wintry weather may be working its way through parts of North Jersey later today, Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Snow showers are possible across North Jersey Tuesday, Nov. 28, the National Weather Service says.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

The National Weather Service was predicting up to a 40 percent chance of flurries in the northern and westernmost parts of the state in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Morris, Union, Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon counties could all see snow through the evening, according to the NWS.

The greatest chance of snow is in Sussex County, where the NWS predicted a 40% chance of flurries before 5 p.m.

Temps will be in the high 30s but will drop to around 25 at night, the NWS said. Wednesday, Nov. 29 will be mostly sunny with a high near 40.

