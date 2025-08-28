'SNL' Losing Another Cast Member

Michael Longfellow is leaving the venerable sketch comedy show after three seasons, Deadline.com reported.

Though he was a regular Weekend Update desk, Longfellow, who joined the show in Season 48, was one of the least used cast members on the show, with his screen time ranking 4th from the bottom this past season, according to Saturday Night Network.

Devon Walker and Emil Wakim previously announced their departures from the cast. Both Walker and Wakim had less screentime than Longfellow.

Longfellow has yet to publicly comment on his departure. Two other writers are recently announced their departures.

To read the Deadline story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.