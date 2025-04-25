‘SNL’ Announces Lineup For Final Three Shows Of Season 50

Quinta Brunson will be hosting “SNL” for the second time on Saturday, May 3, with musical guest Benson Boone. Brunson, who has won multiple Emmys for her work on “Abbott Elementary” last hosted in Season 48, where she did skits about the horrors of being a bridesmaid, got into an argument while stuck in traffic, and played a drug dealer.

Walton Goggins, star of “The White Lotus” will be hosting “SNL” for the first time on Saturday, May 10, with musical guest Arcade Fire. “

"White Lotus” star Aimee Lou Wood criticized “SNL” for how she was portrayed in a skit spoofing the show, that mocked her prominent overbite. Wood said “SNL” later apologized and Sarah Sherman, who played Wood in the skit, sent her a bouquet of flowers.

Scarlett Johannson will be hosting “SNL” for the 7th time on Saturday, May 17, the show’s season finale, with musical guest Bad Bunny. With her 7th appearance, Johansson will have hosted more times than any other woman.

A frequent guest on the show, Johansson last hosted in 2019, though she often pops up to make cameos, including the most recent episode where she portrayed Ivanka Trump.

Johansson is married to Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, which is often lampooned on the show. Last December, Johansson was forced to listen to Jost make some very risqué jokes about their marriage.

In other appearances, Johansson has been “Complicit,” portrayed Sen. Katie Britt, been a singing elf and appeared on the Hollywood Dish.

