Snack Wrap Hype Boosts McDonald's Sales After Slump, New Data Shows

The snack wrap returned to US menus on Thursday, July 10. On that day, McDonald's saw a 15% jump in foot traffic compared to an average day in 2025, and an 11.4% jump compared to a typical Thursday, according to Placer.ai.

The surge continued into the weekend, with a 22.3% traffic rise on Friday, July 11, compared to an average 2025 day.

"After nine years of pent-up demand, fans showed up in full force to celebrate the return of the snack wrap," a McDonald's spokesperson told CNBC. "We've been blown away by the response, from packed restaurants with lines out the door to nonstop social buzz."

The rush caused McDonald's to temporarily run out of lettuce, but the shortage has since been resolved. The $2.99 wraps include a McCrispy chicken strip, lettuce, cheese, and either ranch or spicy sauce in a soft tortilla.

A Numerator survey of more than 200 verified buyers found that 90% would buy the wraps again. More than two-thirds only bought the ranch version, about one in five went for spicy, and 12% chose both.

The survey also showed that those early customers were some of the chain's most loyal fans, visiting McDonald’s an average of 56 times in 2025. That's more than double the typical customer's 25 yearly visits.

Evercore ISI estimates that US same-store sales are already up 7% in the third quarter of 2025, according to a research note on Thursday, July 17. McDonald's has been leaning on new menu items to help reverse its 3.6% fall in US sales during Q1 2025, its worst drop since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other competitors like Burger King, Popeyes, Sonic, and Wendy's have released their own wraps in recent years.

