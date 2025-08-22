All Lanes Closed In Route 17 Crash Involving Minivan, Amazon Tractor Trailer (Developing)

The collision occurred just north of Racetrack Road, according to a 511NJ alert issued at 11:14 p.m. All lanes remained closed as of the advisory.

Photos obtained by Daily Voice show a smashed up minivan and an Amazon tractor-trailer, however, it wasn't immediately clear of the Amazon truck was involved.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency crews worked at the scene. No further details on injuries or the number of vehicles involved were immediately available.

Daily Voice has reached out to local police for details.

