Smash-And-Grab Burglars Flee Fairview Deli With Cash, Lottery Tickets, Registers

Three bandits threw a stone through the glass to enter Panela's Deli on Walker Street just off 6th Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Capt. Michael Martic said.

They fled in a Honda Civic (photo above), driven by a fourth member, that headed east on Walker Street and then north on Anderson Avenue, the captain said.

One of the burglars apparently had dreadlocks, Martic said.

Detectives obtained area security video and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have witnessed anything or has information that could help the investigators is asked to call Fairview police at (201) 945-0279.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.