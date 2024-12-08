Fair 46°

SHARE

Small Planes? No, Those Are Drones Over Hackensack (Video)

The mysterious drones that have been puzzling North Jersey residents for weeks have officially made their way to Hackensack (scroll for video).

Drone spotting in Hackensack.

Drone spotting in Hackensack.

 Photo Credit: Gloria Montoya
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

For the first time, the drones were seen hovering over the Bergen County city on Sunday, Dec. 8. Reports began pouring in around 7 p.m., as multiple residents initially mistook the flying objects for small planes. 

Soon after, more drones appeared, capturing the attention of curious onlookers.

The drones first appeared in Morris County in mid-November and slowly expanded to Western New Jersey towns. Now, they're in Bergen. Some other residents reported seeing them in Garfield, Montvale, Wyckoff, Paramus, and Fort Lee.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin or purpose of the drones, adding to the growing intrigue surrounding their presence in the region.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE