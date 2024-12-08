Small Planes? No, Those Are Drones Over Hackensack (Video)

For the first time, the drones were seen hovering over the Bergen County city on Sunday, Dec. 8. Reports began pouring in around 7 p.m., as multiple residents initially mistook the flying objects for small planes.

Soon after, more drones appeared, capturing the attention of curious onlookers.

The drones first appeared in Morris County in mid-November and slowly expanded to Western New Jersey towns. Now, they're in Bergen. Some other residents reported seeing them in Garfield, Montvale, Wyckoff, Paramus, and Fort Lee.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin or purpose of the drones, adding to the growing intrigue surrounding their presence in the region.

