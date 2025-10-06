Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Small Plane Crashes In North Jersey

No injuries were reported when a small plane crashed in West Milford Monday morning, Oct. 6, officials said.

West Milford Office of Emergency Management

Photo Credit: West Milford Office of Emergency Management
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Emergency responders were called to the Greenwood Lake Airport for the 10:50 a.m. crash at the end of a runway, the West Milford Office of Emergency Management said.

Arriving personnel found a plane down with no injuries but leaking fuel, officials said.

The occupants were evaluated by the First Aid Squad. The fuel was offloaded from the plane and the plane was removed off the runway, the WMOEM said. 

The airport was reopened an hour later. The crash is being investigated by the FAA.

