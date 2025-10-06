Small Plane Crashes In North Jersey

Emergency responders were called to the Greenwood Lake Airport for the 10:50 a.m. crash at the end of a runway, the West Milford Office of Emergency Management said.

Arriving personnel found a plane down with no injuries but leaking fuel, officials said.

The occupants were evaluated by the First Aid Squad. The fuel was offloaded from the plane and the plane was removed off the runway, the WMOEM said.

The airport was reopened an hour later. The crash is being investigated by the FAA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.