Small NYC Earthquake Felt By North Jersey Residents: USGS

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake in Astoria, NY was felt all the way up in North Jersey on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt in Pompton Plains, Parsippany, West Orange, Union, Holmdel, Fort Lee, Ridgewood and Paterson, the USGS map shows.

According to NBC4, FDNY firefighters responded to reports of small booms called in by residents south of the Roosevelt Island Tramway sometime before 6 a.m.

New Jersey residents said the intensity of the quake ranged between 2 and 3 on the intensity scale of 1 to 10.

