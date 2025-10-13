Small Fish Swims Through Flooded Firehouse As Coastal Storm Batters NJ

“Our trucks are staged on higher ground and our high-water vehicle is in the engine bay,” the Beach Haven Fire Company wrote in a social media post. “We are still in service and responding to emergency calls. Please, stay home! If you must drive, please do so on the ocean roads (Atlantic & Beach Ave), as Bay Ave and Long Beach Blvd are closed.”

Firefighters even found some levity in the chaos, sharing that a small fish had made its way into the flooded firehouse. “On a lighter note, we have a new member, Petey,” the post read.

According to the NWS Mount Holly office, “significant impacts from a strong coastal storm are ongoing and will continue through today,” with the greatest effects along coastal communities and marine zones, where “widespread roadway flooding, impassable roads, and inundation of structures” are occurring.

Peak wind gusts reached 62 mph at Island Beach State Park, 60 mph in Surf City, and 59 mph in Harvey Cedars Sunday night. The agency warned that “additional rounds of moderate to major coastal flooding remain very likely” through Monday afternoon’s high tide.

Forecasters said gale-force winds and 12- to 18-foot seas will keep conditions “very dangerous,” with another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roadways, follow local guidance, and stay indoors until conditions improve.

