Small Bergen County Movie Theater Reopens After 'Vacation'

The 182 Center Ave., movie theater announced it will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 14, following a longer-than-expected closure that began in early September.

The theater had written that it was “closed for vacation” and assured patrons that “this is not a permanent closure — we will be reopening in October!”

That return has now been confirmed, with the latest update reading:

“We know the wait’s been longer than expected, but good things take time. Westwood Cinemas will be reopening on November 14th, and we’re so excited to see you again. Thank you for your patience — we’ve missed you!”

The reopening marks a big moment for one of Bergen County’s last remaining independent theaters, especially after the closure of Township Theatre in Washington Township earlier this year and Ridgewood Movie Theater in 2024.

Located in the heart of downtown Westwood, the long-running theater has been a local favorite for family nights, first dates, and community events.

An official list of movies and showtimes is expected to be released soon — just in time for the holiday season.

Westwood Cinemas first opened in 1928 as the Pascack Theater, an art deco-style movie house on Center Street in downtown Westwood, its website says. Its first patrons watched "The Skyscraper," a silent film starring William Boyd, and in its early years, the venue hosted both Vaudeville shows and films.

By the 1930s, it had become a popular date-night destination with the arrival of talking pictures and grew into one of Westwood’s most recognizable landmarks.

The theater was later purchased by United Artists, which converted it into a multiplex, preserving many of its art deco details despite some lost murals. In 1996, current owner Spiros Papas bought and restored the theater’s original character, and in 2013, upgraded it with digital 3D screens and a modern sound system, blending history with a contemporary moviegoing experience.

