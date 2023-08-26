Fair 82°

Small Alligator Spotted In Middlesex County Park

See you later, alligator... hopefully.

Alligator Photo Credit: mwil5150 Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
Authorities are searching for a small alligator spotted in a Middlesex County park.

The 3 to 4-foot gator was seen submerged in Ambrose Park in Middlesex Borough, but hadn't been seen since Friday, Aug. 25.

"We are working closely with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Conservation Police to capture and relocate the reptile," police said. 

"If observed, please contact the Middlesex Police Department immediately at (732) 356-1900 extension 0 or dial 9-1-1. DO NOT approach or attempt to capture the animal."

