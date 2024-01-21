Sleet, Freezing Rain, Snow To Blast Parts Of North Jersey Before Warmup: Forecasters

Sunday night, Jan. 21 will be frigid with temps in the mid-teens while Monday, Jan. 22 will be sunny with increasing clouds and a high in the mid-30s, the according to the National Weather Service.

Monday night will be dry with a low around 27, however, a wintry mix is expected to arrive Tuesday, Jan. 23, with sleet possible in the morning in Sussex, Warren, Bergen, and Passaic counties — primarily north of Route 78, the NWS said. Temps will be in the mid-30s.

There's a chance of rain for the rest of North Jersey, but much of the region could see snow, freezing rain, and sleet Tuesday night through early-morning Wednesday, Jan. 24, the NWS said.

Wednesday will be rainy with a high near 42, and Thursday, Jan. 25 will also be rainy, but milder with a high in the low-50s, according to the NWS.

