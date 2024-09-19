'Sleepless Night:' 2 Hikers Safe After 5-Hour Rescue In North Jersey

According to the Cresskill Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corsp, Rescue 728, the East Bergen Rappel Team, and Alpine firefighters were called to Stateline Lookout in Alpine for the two missing hikers.

Members rappelled over the edge and brought the hikers safely back.

"Sounds easy, but all units cleared the scene at 5:45 a.m.," CVARC said. "Approximately 35 responders x 5 hours. We are very fortunate to have so much dedication. Hikers stated they did not need any medical attention."

Before the rescue, the night duty crew responded to a medical call at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, bringing the patient to Hackensack University Medical Center. Crew members went right back to Stateline.

"A sleepless night," CVARC said. "The moral of the story: do not go off trail. If you do, chances are you’ll get lost or worse."

