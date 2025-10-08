Sleeping Men Sexually Assaulted By Same Guy On Separate Occasions: Police

In September 2024, officers responded to a residence in Brigantine after an adult man reported he awoke to an unknown man performing a sexual act on him without his knowledge or consent, Brigantine police said.

The suspect, later identified as Dwayne Martin, Jr., was a stranger to the victim and was not associated with the group staying at the residence, police said. Martin fled the scene after the victim confronted him,, police said.

Martin had encountered the group at a bar and video surveillance determined he obtained the address the group was staying at when they ordered a rideshare back to Brigantine, police said.

A video was located from August 2024 depicting Martin engaging in an sexual contact with an unconscious man inside a vehicle, police said.. Detectives identified this person through investigation and learned that he was unaware that this act took place while he was sleeping, and that he did not give consent, police said.

Detectives also identified other potentially similar and unreported incidents that took place in other jurisdictions and have referred those cases to the appropriate authorities for further investigation, police said.

In April, DNA determined Martin was the perpetrator and a warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault during a burglary, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, burglary and tampering with evidence, police said.

He was also charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact by Atlantic City police for the August incident, officers said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Martin was stopped by Egg Harbor police for an unrelated matter and was arrested on the Brigantine police warrant, officers said. He was later turned over to Atlantic City police for processing, officers said.

Anyone with information on incidents involving Martin should contact the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 609-909-7800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.