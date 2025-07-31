Thunderstorm Rain 78°

SHARE

'Slash Marks All Over': Teen Attacked During Fight At Haworth Home, Cops Say

An 18-year-old man is facing serious charges after police say he slashed a 17-year-old's back during a fight at his house earlier this month in Bergen County.

Adam Adler

Adam Adler

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Adam Adler, of Haworth, was arrested on Thursday, July 31, in connection with the incident on July 5, Detective Sgt. James Morgan tells Daily Voice.

According to Morgan, Kyle Davis, 18, had been arguing with the 17-year-old over text messages and invited him to Adler’s home. 

A physical fight broke out between Davis and the juvenile, at which point Adler came up behind the 17-year-old and slashed his back with a knife, Morgan said.

The teen sustained "slash marks all over his back," the detective said.

Adler was charged with second- and third-degree aggravated assault and taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Davis and the 17-year-old were both charged with simple assault/mutual combat and were issued summonses, Morgan said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE