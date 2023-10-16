Slain Philly Officer's Handcuffs Used To Arrest NJ Suspect Who Police Say Killed Him

Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, of Cherry Hill, NJ was arrested by the US Marshals Service at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, in connection with Mendez's Oct. 13 death at Philadelphia International Airport, PPD brass said at a press conference.

Fernandez was arrested in Cherry Hill, PPD Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters.

Authorities said Fernandez was in the stolen black Dodge Durango along with 18-year-old Jesus Duran, who was also fatally shot during the incident, along with two other suspects.

Officer Mendez and his partner Officer Raul Ortiz approached the group in parking garage D after allegedly spotting the group breaking into a car, officials have said.

In the shootout that followed, Ortiz was struck once in the arm while Mendez was shot multiple times, PPD said last week.

Police have not said who they believe fired at the officers.

Ortiz was hospitalized in stable condition while Mendez died from his wounds. The Durango later dropped off Duran at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he also succumbed to his wounds, police have said.

The shootout remains under investigation by PPD.

