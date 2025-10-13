Six Sharks, Including 1,000-Pound Great White, Ping Off East Coast Amid Nor’easter

Two sharks were tracked off the New Jersey coast before dawn. Mira, a 9-foot-8-inch dusky shark tagged in Florida in May 2025, and Nori, an 8-foot-10-inch white shark tagged in Nova Scotia on Oct. 4, both pinged offshore as waves and wind intensified, OCEARCH data shows.

Further south, three sharks were detected off the Delaware coast — Brass Bed, Webster, and Cross, all tagged earlier this fall in Nova Scotia. Brass Bed, a 9-foot-2-inch, 433-pound female, and Cross, a 9-foot-1-inch, 377-pound male, were tagged on Oct. 3, while Webster, a 12-foot-2-inch, 1,008-pound male, was tagged on Sept. 29, according to the tracker.

To the north, Ernst — a 12-foot, 1,009-pound female great white shark also tagged in Nova Scotia on Oct. 4 — pinged near the Massachusetts–New Hampshire border around 12:06 a.m. Monday, marking her latest movement southward.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research organization, tracks sharks and other large marine animals to study migration patterns, health, and behavior along the Atlantic coast.

