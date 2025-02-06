Six Inches Of Snow Forecast To Slam Bergen County Super Bowl Weekend

The snow and sleet will likely begin Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8 for most areas and continue into the evening. As milder air moves in from the south during the night, the wintry precipitation will transition to freezing rain and eventually plain rain.

This change is expected to occur across much of the region by the early hours of Sunday morning, Feb. 9, with all precipitation ending around daybreak.

In Wantage, residents could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, while areas such as Mount Pocono are expected to get 3 to 4 inches. Bergen and Passaic counties could see anywhere between 3 and 7 inches, and Morristown, Flemington, and Trenton are forecasted to receive 2 to 3 inches, the NWS said. Snowfall amounts decrease further south.

Philadelphia and Toms River are likely to see less than 1 inch, with mostly a mix of sleet and freezing rain in those areas. Coastal towns such as Atlantic City and Cape May are forecasted to get around 1 inch, with the precipitation quickly changing to rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday evening through Sunday morning across western and eastern Passaic County, and Hudson, Bergen, Essex, and Union counties.

While total snow and ice accumulations are forecast to remain light to moderate, slippery and icy roads could pose hazards, especially Saturday evening and early Sunday. Drivers should exercise caution and plan for potentially hazardous travel conditions during this period.

