Six Flags' Popular El Toro Rollercoaster Reopens Saturday

El Toro, the popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, will reopen to riders on Saturday after a malfunction closed the ride last August, officials said.

El Toro Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Jon Craig
The ride will reopen to season pass holders Saturday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m., said Staci Wheeler, a Six Flags spokeswoman.

Regular ticket holders will be able to ride starting at 1:30 p.m. Similar season pass holder hours will be held on Sunday June 18.

Fourteen people were hurt on the ride last August when it suddenly lurched forward.

It had been ordered shutdown for repairs and inspections by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

