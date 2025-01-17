Sinkhole Swallows Car, Tractor Trailer After Water Main Breaks In Wayne

The North Jersey Water Commission water main on Demarest Drive, an industrial area of the township, broke around 5:13 p.m., according to Detective Capt. Dan Daly of the Wayne Police Department.

Wayne officers closed Demarest Drive to additional traffic. The tractor-trailer was towed from the scene, while the driver of the car had to be rescued by Wayne Fire Department personnel using an aerial tower truck. The driver declined medical attention, authorities said.

Wayne Township’s water supply was not impacted by the rupture, and water service to all addresses in the township remains intact, Daly confirmed.

Demarest Drive remains open to employees of local businesses but is closed to through traffic. Due to significant damage to the roadway, police anticipate it will stay closed for several days.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.