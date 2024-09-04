Single Again, Bergen County 'Bachelorette' Confronts Ex After Phone Call Breakup

The 26-year-old former Hillsdale resident's season of "The Bachelorette" on ABC came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night, Sept. 3 when audiences learned that she got engaged to contestant Devin Strader in Hawaii.

But Strader ended the engagement in a 15-minute phone call, said Tran, who confronted Strader, 28, during the "After the Final Rose" special.

Tran said Strader told her he didn't love her anymore and felt that something had been "off" since the proposal.

She also called out Strader for following Maria Georgas, a fellow contestant on Joey Graziadei's season, on Instagram the day after they broke up. Georgas had turned down the offer to be "The Bachelorette."

"Why you would do something like that?" Tran asks Strader. "Because it completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything that I had felt for you, everything that we’d felt for each other."

"Obviously I failed you," Strader responded. "And there’s nothing I can say other than that, but everything I felt for you was real."

Tran, the first Asian-American "Bachelorette" in show history, has been quiet since the finale aired.

