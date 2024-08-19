Silver Alert Issued For 82-Year-Old Twin Sisters Missing In Bergen County

Margo Nelson and Gail Soehnlein, both 82, both left their home on Bogert Road in River Edge around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, River Edge police said.

Nelson suffers from dementia, while Soehnlein suffers from a heart condition and early-onset dementia. Neither have their medications with them, police said.

Gail Soehnlein is the driver, and she is operating a 2007 Gray Hyundai Elantra bearing NJ Reg WDB38B.

Anyone who sees the sisters or their vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1.

