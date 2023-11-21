Signs Of Hope Emerge For Ramsey Teen Seriously Injured In Mahwah Crash, Still Long Way To Go

The 17-year-old Ramsey High School senior was seriously injured when a vehicle occupied by her and three fellow Ramsey teens slammed into a telephone pole in Mahwah late Friday, Nov. 17.

The brakes had apparently locked, sending the vehicle skidding out of control, responders at the scene told Daily Voice.

Firefighters extricated Cassie, who was flown by medical chopper to St. Joseph's University Medical Center and placed into a medically-induced coma.

Meanwhile, many prayed.

SEE: Ramsey Girl, 17, Airlifted To Hospital After Horrific Mahwah Crash

Cassie "is a great girl full of life and a smile that lights up any room," said Eduardo Guerrero, whose son Julien was in the car.

Positive news came Monday, when doctors lowered Cassie's sedation and found that she can move her hands and legs, according to friend and RHS classmate Calie Simons.

No bones are broken and plastic surgery on her forehead and cheek are done, Calie wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

The swelling on Cassie's brain hasn't receded, however, so there's still quite a ways to go.

Calie created the fundraiser to help Cassie's family with medical bills (nearly $32,000 toward that end had been raised as of Tuesday).

"Cassie has always shown kindness and care to everyone she knows," Calie wrote. "We know she will fight and get through this."

DONATE HERE: Cassie Arcaro Medical Bills (GoFundMe)

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.