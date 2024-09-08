Sidewalk Save: Bodycam Footage Shows NJ Officers Saving Choking Baby

Hightstown Officers Daniel Abbatemarco and Kenneth Larsen responded to a call of a choking baby girl on March 31. Upon arrival, they were met by a man holding the girl.

Larsen arrived on scene and quickly performed the Infant Heimlich Maneuver on the girl, who was breathing again in a matter of seconds. Meanwhile, Abbatemarco and Larsen comforted the man holding her and a woman crying at the scene.

"She's breathing, she's clear," the officers say. "Let's let out a cry sweetheart!"

And she does.

The footage was released by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office through the BWC Wins Program.

“Every day, officers face critical situations that the public would never learn about if not for body-worn cameras," Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton said. "The BWC Wins program aims to create more transparency by highlighting body-worn camera footage of officers during their daily duties.

"By showing the community footage provided to the prosecutor’s office by police departments in the county demonstrating how these police encounters are handled, it is our goal to strengthen trust between citizens and law enforcement within Mercer County."

The BWC Wins Program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance. In addition to periodically releasing body-worn camera footage to the public, the demonstration program also includes releasing monthly videos to sworn law enforcement personnel in Mercer County as part of a training component.

“I am grateful to the prosecutor’s office for the opportunity to participate in the BWC Wins program,” said Hightstown Chief Frank Gendron. “Body cameras are powerful tools that protect and assist our officers with their difficult jobs, and I’m pleased to have the outstanding work of Officers Abbatemarco and Larsen recognized.”

Click here to watch.

