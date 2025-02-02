Shuttered Paramus Spanish Restaurant El Cid Reopening Under New Ownership

The restaurant has been acquired by the owners of Nanni Ristorante in Rochelle Park, sources tell Daily Voice.

El Cid was an icon on Paramus Road for just under three decades before it quietly closed three or four years ago.

According to the restaurant's website, a grand opening is coming soon, and hiring for all positions is currently underway.

In an interview with NorthJersey.com, family member Rob Moreira revealed that El Cid’s former owner is actively involved in the relaunch, sharing recipes and working closely with the Moreiras to ensure a smooth transition.

El Cid is located at 205 Paramus Road. A specific opening date has not been disclosed.

