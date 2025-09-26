Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Shuttered Bergen County Dinosaur Park Selling Animatronic Dinos

Want to turn your backyard into "Jurassic Park?" Now's your chance.

A life-sized Hadrosaurus for sale.

A life-sized Hadrosaurus for sale.

 Photo Credit: Facebook Marketplace
Sam Barron

Field Station: Dinosaurs, which is located in Overpeck Park in Leonia is closing for good in November, but is putting some of its animatronic displays for sale on Facebook.

Items for sale include a $1,800 life sized Hadrosaurus and a life sized Pachycephalosaurs for $2,500. The dinosaurs have "limited movement" and come with speakers.

Other items for sale include a T-Rex ($2,700), Dimetrodon ($980), Apatosaurus ($1860) and Pterodactyls Quetzalcoatlus ($850).

Buyers are responsible for all deinstallation and shipping and transportation costs. The dinosaurs will be available for pickup after Field Station shuts its doors on Sunday, Nov. 9.

To view the dinosaurs available, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE