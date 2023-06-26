Thunderstorm in Vicinity 79°

Shuttered Bergen County Carvel Cinnabon To Relocate

Carvel has apparently found a new home in Bergen County — and it's a Kosher one.

Carvel Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

The popular ice cream franchise announced it is opening a Carvel Cinnabon in Teaneck on 1389 Queen Anne Road after closing its location in Hackensack in January 2022. 

An opening date has not been announced and the store did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Instagram commenters said they were thrilled to have Carvel back in Bergen County.

"Can’t wait to bring my grandkids back for ice cream," exclaimed one user. "Missed you guys."

"We are so happy you found a forever home! Teaneck welcomes you!!!" exclaimed another user. 

