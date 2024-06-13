Partly Cloudy 84°

Shot Fired By Clifton Homeowner Scares Off Overnight Car Thieves

An armed Clifton homeowner confronted and apparently scared off a group of vehicle thieves by firing a gunshot into the air, authorities said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify those involved, is asked to contact Clifton detectives: (𝟵𝟳𝟯) 𝟰𝟳𝟬-𝟱𝟵𝟬𝟴.

At least four bandits approached the Robin Hood Road home in the city's Montclair Heights section shortly after 3:15 a.m. Thursday, June 13, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"Although we can confirm that entry was not made into the home, the details of how the crime unfolded are still under investigation," the lieutenant said.

"However, at some point during the incident, an altercation took place between the homeowner and the suspects which resulted in a round being fired from a handgun by the homeowner," he said.

No one apparently was struck, Bracken said.

The bandits fled in the vehicle they arrived in, which the lieutenant said was described as a silver or grey sedan.

It was part of an increase in vehicle theft attempts in North Jersey and the second overnight incident the past week in Montclair Heights.

