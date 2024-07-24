Short Film Casting Multiple Paid Roles Ahead Of Jersey City Shoot

"Getaway Heiress" is about a determined janitor who faces bullying and false accusations at work, according to the casting call shared by Backstage. Lead roles pay up to $5,400 for nine days of work.

The janitor's "unwavering resilience leads to a life-changing revelation and the recognition she deserves, inspiring others to stand up against injustice," the casting call reads.

Some of the roles being cast include that of a 20- to 25-year-old white woman, a 20- to 25-year-old white man; a 40- to 50-year-old white woman; and more.

The film is set to shoot from Aug. 21 through Aug. 29, in New York City and New Jersey.

Click here for more details or to apply.

