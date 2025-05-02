A Few Clouds 82°

ShopRite Shoplifter Fights With Cops, Threatens Workers, Bashes Head In Bergen County: Police

A man caught shoplifting at a Bergen County supermarket turned violent when he fought with police and banged his head against a patrol car before being arrested, authorities said.

Vasilio Karagiannis was arrested at the ShopRite in Lyndhurst.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Lyndhurst PD
Cecilia Levine
Vasilio Karagiannis was charged after the incident at ShopRite on New York Avenue in Lyndhurst around 2:49 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, according to Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri of the Lyndhurst Police Department.

Police say Karagiannis was caught hiding merchandise and got into a physical fight with store workers near the south exit. Officer Thomas Golda arrived to find him “engaged in a physical altercation” and trying to break free. During the struggle, Karagiannis flailed his arms, screamed threats, and resisted arrest.

Once in custody, police say they found a glass pipe, 20 pills in an unlabeled bottle, and another unidentified pill. Karagiannis continued to act aggressively, including “intentionally striking his head against a patrol vehicle.” He was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, drug possession, and obstruction. He was taken to Bergen County Jail.

