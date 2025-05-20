Shoplifting Turns Violent: Cops Detail Drugs, Kicking And Chaos In Bergen County

Officers responded to the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst around 4:01 p.m. on Monday, May 19, for a shoplifting in progress involving two men who ran toward Grant Avenue, according to Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri of the Lyndhurst Police Department

Officer Michael D’Alessandro canvassed the area and found a man matching the suspect description near Valley Brook and Cleveland Avenues, police said.

That man, later identified as Raymond Jackson, 57, of Hackensack, claimed he was trying to rent a car after browsing in a local store. But a subsequent identification by store loss prevention staff, and a review of surveillance video, confirmed Jackson’s involvement in the theft of merchandise valued at $249.90, Auteri said.

Jackson was arrested and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting. Police found a Saturn car key on him and discovered he had an active warrant out of South Brunswick Township. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail, police said

About 50 minutes later, D’Alessandro found a Saturn SUV registered to Jackson parked on Grant Avenue. Inside was James M. Davis, 49, of Brooklyn, NY, police said.

Davis became “physically combative, resisting officers and kicking Officer D’Alessandro during the struggle,” Auteri said. Officer D’Alessandro and Sgt. Richard Jasinski suffered minor injuries.

Once subdued, Davis was found with “19 individual packages of a crystal rock substance believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia, mace, and other miscellaneous items,” police said. A search of the SUV uncovered more stolen merchandise and a Connecticut license plate.

Davis was charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and then taken to the Bergen County Jail

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.