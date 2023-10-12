Shoplifting-Turned-Robbery: Home Depot Pair Charged By Mahwah PD

A repeat offender from Midland Park turned a five-finger discount into a robbery when he assaulted a security guard while fleeing the Home Depot on Route 17 in Mahwah, authorities said.

Mark Savino, 41, was exiting the store with $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise when he pushed a guard who tried to stop him on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Mahwah Police Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

Savino got into a waiting vehicle that sped off, the captain said.

Descriptions were quickly broadcast and Fairfield police soon had the pair in custody for unrelated offenses, he said.

They processed Savino and the driver, Justin Reis, also 41, of Wharton, then handed both men over to the Mahwah colleagues, Bussinelli said.

Mahwah Police Detective Christopher Fasulo and Officer Greg Lehman charged Savino with robbery, attempted theft, and simple assault. Reis was charged with conspiracy.

Both men were sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered Reis released a day later. Savino has remained held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

