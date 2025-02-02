Shooting Armed Robbery Investigated In Fair Lawn, Prosecutor Says

Fair Lawn police responded to Henderson Boulevard and 11th Street at approximately 4:55 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Officers arrived at the scene and found ballistic evidence, confirming that shots had been fired. Investigators determined the shooting was connected to an armed robbery, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Shortly after the incident, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad was called in to assist, launching a joint investigation with Fair Lawn Police.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated and have found no evidence of an ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is active and ongoing, led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Fair Lawn Police Department, under Chief Glen Cauwels. Officials have not released additional details.

