Sherill Taps NJ University President As Running Mate

Sherill, who currently serves in Congress, said her and Caldwell, a New Brunswick resident are committed to making New Jersey more affordable while protecting New Jerseyians from President Donald Trump's attacks. On Wednesday, July 23, Republican nominee Jack Ciatarelli selected Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon as his running mate.

Caldwell is the president of Centenary University, a pastor in the United Methodist Church, and a former deputy commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.

"He has always been a voice for the voiceless," Sherill said. "Not only has Dale given back to the community for nearly 30 years, he brings experience in the private sector, higher education and nonprofits.. Dale and I are committed to New Jersey."

Caldwell said he was "honored and humbled" to join Sherill as the ticket.

"The Sherrill administration will be focused on creating opportunity for the people of New Jersey — lowering costs so families can get ahead and stay ahead," Caldwell said. "While we will be a voice for the people, Jack Ciattarelli will be a voice for Trump and the MAGA movement that is costing New Jersey our wallets and our freedoms."

An avid tennis player, Caldwell was president and CEO of the United States Tennis Association Eastern Section and founded the Black Tennis Hall of Fame.

