Sheriff’s Deputies Among Victims in Fatal Explosion At LA Training Facility

The blast erupted just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 18, at the Biscailuz Training Center in Monterey Park, a site that houses the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and bomb squad, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to law enforcement sources, the explosion occurred as members of the bomb squad were moving explosives, though the exact cause remains under investigation, The Times said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded swiftly to the scene, but officials have not yet confirmed whether there were additional injuries, according to ABC-TV affiliate KTLA.

AIR7 aerial footage showed significant damage near a law enforcement vehicle, with the windows of an SUV cruiser blown out by the force of the blast, according to the LA Times.

Authorities quickly evacuated the immediate area, and the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called in to help secure any remaining explosives and ensure the safety of first responders and nearby residents.

The Biscailuz Training Center is used by specialized law enforcement training and operations within Los Angeles County.

