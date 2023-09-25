Sheriff IDs NJ Woman Found Dead In Tractor-Trailer Outside MD Costco Distribution Center

Investigators say that Candice Thompson, 46, has been identified as the victim who was found inside Matthew Sidney Watley's truck after he was busted for allegedly getting behind the wheel while he was intoxicated.

Both the driver and victim are from Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Watley was charged with multiple counts of murder on Sunday after a curious case outside the Costco Distribution Center on Intercostal Drive in Monrovia.

The driver was allegedly intoxicated and took police on a slow speed pursuit on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Frederick County, which led to the discovery of Thompson's dead body in the cab of his tractor-trailer.

Officials say that shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, there were calls of an allegedly drunk driver who smashed out the window of his own truck outside the distribution center.

Upon arrival at Costco, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office found Watley in the front seat of his truck with it running in the parking lot; however, he was argumentative and refused to speak with them.

It was determined that he was under the influence, and as a precaution, spike strips were placed in the front and back of the tractor-trailer, though Watley was undeterred, and drove through them in the secure area of the Costco lot, prompting a police pursuit.

He eventually stopped in the exit lane of the distribution center, and continued to refuse commands to get out of the truck.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, Watley remained confrontational, forcing deputies to use pepper spray through his open window, though he stayed steadfast and steady behind the wheel, at which point they broke a different window, got into the cab, and were able to detain him after deploying a Taser-like device.

Then they found Thompson's body.

Officials say that while in the cab of the truck, deputies found the woman's dead body on the floorboard of the tractor-trailer.

Watley was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was still being evaluated and treated on Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

