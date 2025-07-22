Suspect Surrenders After SWAT Standoff At Rockland County Condo Complex (Developing)

Around 10:27 a.m. on Tuesday, the Suffern Police Department issued an alert asking residents in the Knolls condominium complex to remain inside and not leave their homes as officers respond to an "incident."

“Please DO NOT leave your residence until further notice," the department said.

According to Suffern Mayor Michael F. Curley, a young man barricaded himself inside a room on Kensico Court.

According to The Monsey Scoop, the standoff began after a domestic incident in which the suspect brandished a knife. The outlet and Curley added that all other occupants were able to get out safe.

As of 1 p.m., the suspect had peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody, the outlet reported, adding that the shelter-in-place was lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

