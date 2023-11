Gregory Yetman fled into the woods at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, after authorities tried to serve him with a federal arrest warrant on Main Street in Helmetta, Jamesburg police said.

He was described as a white male in his 40s wearing a red jacket and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call FBI Newark at (973) 792-3000. No other details were immediately available.

