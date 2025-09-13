‘Shell-Shocked’ Matthew Dowd Defends On-Air Charlie Kirk Comments, Accuses MSNBC Of Caving

In a Substack post published Friday, Sept. 12, the former analyst wrote: “I was terminated from MSNBC for in part saying ‘hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which ultimately lead to hateful actions’ in the midst of the tragic shooting in Utah of rightwing leader Charlie Kirk.”

MSNBC has severed ties with Dowd following his commentary during live coverage of Kirk's fatal shooting at a college in Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The network said his remarks were “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable,” adding, “We apologize for his statements, as has he.”

The statement was posted by MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler on Wednesday evening.

Dowd said he was asked to assess the broader “national environment” as news broke from Utah Valley University, before Kirk’s death had been confirmed.

He described the 31-year-old Kirk as divisive and warned about toxic politics combined with easy access to guns, repeating: “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which ultimately lead to hateful actions.”

He also speculated amid the confusion that the gunfire could have been “a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.”

He later apologized on Bluesky, saying he did not intend to blame Kirk.

In his post on Substack, Dowd stated that the "Right Wing media mob ginned up, went after me on a plethora of platforms, and MSNBC reacted to that mob.

"Even though most at MSNBC knew my words were being misconstrued, the timing of my words forgotten (remember I said this before anyone knew Kirk was a target), and that I apologized for any miscommunication on my part, I was terminated by the end of the day."

In looking back at his live commentary during the shooting, Dowd wrote: "I said that Kirk has been a very divisive and polarizing figure. I then added that we are in a toxic time in America, unlike every other democracy in the world, where we have a combination of divisiveness and near unlimited access to guns.

"The effort by Holocaust survivors to remind folks of Germany in the 1930s #ItStartedWithWords came to my mind and I said my now legendary line 'hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which ultimately lead to hateful actions.' I thought to myself how could anyone disagree with this. I guess I was naive."

In an open letter to staff after the incident, Comcast executives urged employees to “engage with respect, listen, and treat people with kindness.”

Dowd, age 64, is a longtime political hand who served as chief strategist for the Bush–Cheney 2004 campaign and later as a political analyst at ABC News.

"I am getting over the shell shock of the past few days, and will turn my gaze on adventures and the journey ahead," Dowd wrote.

