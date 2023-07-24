'Shark Tank's' Daymond John Granted Restraining Order Against Disgruntled NJ Contestants

The "Shark Tank" star was granted a permanent restraining order against a family with Newark roots who unleashed a torrent of criticism against him after they partnered on "Shark Tank" to sell Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs.

Bubba is Al "Bubba" Baker, a Newark native who was a three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

The permanent restraining order was issued on Friday, July 21, in New Jersey Federal Court by Judge Robert Kugler. The Baker family is prohibited from making any public comments that could be seen as disparaging or defaming John. The Bakers are also banned from encouraging other people to make disparaging comments against John.

The Bakers were also required to take down all of their social media posts disparaging John. On multiple social media platforms, the Bakers claimed John and his team tried to take a bigger slab of their rib business and had withheld profits from them. In a letter sent to the court on Monday, July 24, the Baker's lawyer indicated the posts had been removed.

“Today’s decision against the Bakers, their company and their false statements is a moment of vindication,” John said in a statement. “The actual facts, the record and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed my innocence, proving I did not and could not have committed any wrongdoing on my part.

"I have always upheld honesty and transparency throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.

